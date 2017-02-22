New Music: Bonnie “Prince” Billy – “Treasure Map”

As part of a four-song release to benefit the Southern Poverty Law Center, a new Bonnie “Prince” Billy song has been released. The track, “Treasure Map,” sits alongside cuts from William Tyler, Adam Torres, and Patterson Hood (of Drive-By Truckers). The release comes by way of the Oxford, Mississippi record store The End of All Music. The 12″ EP features photographs from Maude Schuyler Clay’s book, Mississippi History and will be pressed to an edition of 1000. You can pre-order the record now; all proceeds go directly to the SPLC.

Listen to “Treasure Map” right here:

