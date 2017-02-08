Blondie and Garbage Share Co-Headlining Tour Dates

Following the announcement of their new album Pollinator, Blondie has announced a co-headline North American tour with Garbage (who are touring on last year’s Strange Little Birds). The “Rage and Rupture Tour” kicks off in California in early July, makes only one stop in Canada, and winds back down to Texas by mid-August. Support comes by way of two distinct duos: the first leg opens with performances from X members John Doe & Exene Cervenka, while the second leg features psych-rock groovers Deap Vally. The full list of shared dates is below, though more are expected to be announced.

July 5 – The Mountain Winery, Saratoga, CA*

July 7 – Santa Barbara Bowl, Santa Barbara, CA*

July 8 – The Pearl Concert Theater, Las Vegas NV*

July 12 – Edgefield, Troutdale, OR*

July 14 – Idaho Center Amphitheatre, Nampa, ID*

July 16 – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, Englewood, CO*

July 18 – Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts, Kansas City, MO*

July 19 – Harrah’s Council Bluffs Hotel & Casino, Council Bluffs, IA*

July 21 – Mystic Lake Casino-Mystic Showroom, Prior Lake, MN*

July 22 – Ravinia Festival, Highland Park, IL*

July 25 – Artpark, Lewiston, NY**

July 26 – Sony Centre For Performing Arts, Toronto, ON**

July 28 – Count Basie Theatre, Red Bank, NJ**

July 29 – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, Bethel, NY**

July 30 – Blue Hills Bank Pavilion, Boston, MA**

August 1 – Beacon Theatre, New York, NY**

August 2 – Mann Center for the Performing Arts, Philadelphia, PA**

August 5 – The Red Hat Amphitheater, Raleigh, NC**

August 8 – Seminole Hard Rock Live Arena, Hollywood, FL**

August 9 – Hard Rock Live, Orlando, FL**

August 11 – ACL Live, Austin, TX **

August 12 – Southside Ballroom, Dallas, TX**

* w/ John Doe & Exene Cervenka

** w/ Deap Vally