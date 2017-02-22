New Music: Bleached – “Flipside”

Earlier this month, Bleached announced a new four-track EP and an accompanying zine, both called Can You Deal? We already heard the title track, and today, the band has shared a second song, “Flipside.” The music fits right into Bleached’s signature sunbaked pop-punk sound, while the lyrics play on the idea of a vinyl record with two sides.

Simultaneously, Bleached announced several additional contributors to the Can You Deal? zine: JD Samson, Best Coast’s Bethany Cosentino, Cassie Ramone, L7’s Suzi Gardner and Donita Sparks, Light Asylum’s Shannon Funchess, and Jenny Eliscu. They’ll join previously announced contributors including Liz Phair, Lizzo, Sadie Dupuis, Tegan Quin, Hayley Williams, and more. The zine is now available for $12 in an expanded edition of 1000; net proceeds go to Planned Parenthood.