New Music: Stream Big Sean, Sampha, and Syd’s New Albums

This Friday’s line of new releases is just as stacked as last week’s. Big Sean’s I Decided., Sampha’s Process, and Syd’s Fin are all available on online retailers.

Process serves as the Sampha’s debut album and his first project since his 2013 EP Dual. The release is also a mournful one that’s in part inspired from his mother’s passing from cancer in 2015. The 10-track project follows a strong showing in 2016 where he appeared on projects from Frank Ocean, Solange, and Kanye West.

Syd’s Fin is the first solo release from the Internet’s frontwoman. Officially announced back in January, the project departs from band’s live instrumentation to delve into a chiller, electronic atmosphere. (The rest of the Internet’s bandmates are also planning on releasing solo projects of their own.) The band is also going on a tour that runs through the rest of winter.

Big Sean’s I Decided. is not a debut and serves as the G.O.O.D. Music star’s fourth studio album. Preceded by the singles “Bounce Back” and “Moves,” the new album has been making waves last night for the distractingly bad Eminem verse on “No Favors.” The-Dream, Jeremih, and Migos also swing through for guest appearances.

Stream all three albums below.