Beyoncé Sued for $20 Million Over Allegedly Uncleared “Formation” Sample

The family of a late YouTube personality sampled by Beyoncé in the song “Formation” has filed a lawsuit against the singer, TMZ reports. The estate of Anthony Barré, better known as Messy Mya, alleges that Beyoncé used two lines from one of Barré’s videos—“What happened after New Orleans?” and “Bitch, I’m back. By popular demand.”—at the beginning of her song without permission. According to TMZ, the family attempted to speak with Beyoncé’s team but was ignored. They’re now seeking $20 million in back royalties and other damages. Watch the sampled Messy Mya video and the video for “Formation” below.