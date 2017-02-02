Beyoncé Is Still Majestic in Full Pregnancy Photoshoot

Beyoncé is pregnant with twins. She made the announcement yesterday afternoon much to the performative delight of social media; the portrait, composed by artist Awol Erizku, is the most-liked post in Instagram history, according to The Verge.

But Beyoncé didn’t stop with that world-stopping announcement. Her website now features even more pregnancy photos that range from her pregnancy with Blue Ivy to artfully produced recent photos. She also “I Have Three Hearts,” a poem by English poet Warsan Shire. See the poem and some of the Beyoncé’s new photos below. The entire collection is still up on her website.

venus has flooded me,

second planet from the sun,

i wake up on her foamy shore. She wants to take me to meet my children.

i’ve done this before i’m still nervous.

CREDIT: beyonce.com

