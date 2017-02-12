Grammys 2017: Watch Beyoncé Perform “Love Drought” and “Sandcastles” at the 2017 Grammys

Beyoncé made an appearance at the Grammy Awards tonight, performing her Lemonade songs “Love Drought” and “Waterfalls” in an artistic, video-augmented performance celebrating motherhood. Throughout her performance, she was surrounded by a troupe of dancers in wispy gowns and angelic headgear. Although elaborately choreographed, the set appeared to be adapted to accommodate Beyoncé’s pregnancy, and at times she performed seated.

Beyoncé led the Grammys nominations this year, with a total of nine nods. Lemonade is up for Album of the Year, while lead single “Formation” is nominated for Song of the Year and Record of the Year. “Formation” already took home the award for Best Music Video, but the Lemonade HBO special lost out to The Beatles: Eight Days a Week the Touring Years for Best Music Film. “Hold Up” was nominated for Best Pop Solo Performance, but lost to Adele’s “Hello”; “Don’t Hurt Yourself” was nominated for Best Rock Performance, but lost to David Bowie’s “Blackstar.”

Watch a clip of Beyoncé’s show-stopping appearance below.