Belle and Sebastian Announce 2017 North American Tour Dates

Though they’re beloved on both sides of the Atlantic, Belle and Sebastian don’t tour in North America terribly often. Today, the group announced a handful of dates in the U.S. and Canada, including their previously announced appearance at New York City’s Panorama Festival in July. They’ll also visit Toronto, several cities in the eastern U.S., and Los Angeles.

As documented on Instagram last fall, Belle and Sebastian have been busy recording in their native Glasgow. Details on new music are expected later in 2017. Per a press release, fans can expect to hear a new song or two debuted live this summer. See the newly announced tour dates below; tickets for most dates are on sale February 17.

Belle and Sebastian, summer 2017:

July 27 — Toronto, Ontario @ Sony Centre

July 29 — New York, New York @ Panorama Music and Arts Festival

July 30 — Columbia, [email protected] Post Pavilion

July 31 — Raleigh, North Carolina @ North Carolina Museum of Art

August 2 — Boston, Massachusetts @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

August 3 — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania @ Mann Center for Performing Arts

August 6 — Los Angeles, California @ Hollywood Bowl