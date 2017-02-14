News \
Belle and Sebastian Announce 2017 North American Tour Dates
Though they’re beloved on both sides of the Atlantic, Belle and Sebastian don’t tour in North America terribly often. Today, the group announced a handful of dates in the U.S. and Canada, including their previously announced appearance at New York City’s Panorama Festival in July. They’ll also visit Toronto, several cities in the eastern U.S., and Los Angeles.
As documented on Instagram last fall, Belle and Sebastian have been busy recording in their native Glasgow. Details on new music are expected later in 2017. Per a press release, fans can expect to hear a new song or two debuted live this summer. See the newly announced tour dates below; tickets for most dates are on sale February 17.
Belle and Sebastian, summer 2017:
July 27 — Toronto, Ontario @ Sony Centre
July 29 — New York, New York @ Panorama Music and Arts Festival
July 30 — Columbia, [email protected] Post Pavilion
July 31 — Raleigh, North Carolina @ North Carolina Museum of Art
August 2 — Boston, Massachusetts @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion
August 3 — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania @ Mann Center for Performing Arts
August 6 — Los Angeles, California @ Hollywood Bowl