Azealia Banks Returns to Twitter, Shares New Song “Crown” Produced by Lunice

After a nine-month suspension following her attack on Zayn Malik, Azealia Banks’ official Twitter account is back online. The oft-controversial rapper also quietly posted an unreleased song, “Crown,” to her SoundCloud page.

“Crown” was produced by Lunice, but it’s not clear if it’s an outtake from an earlier project or the first single from a new one. The song appears alongside the artwork from Banks’ 2014 album Broke With Expensive Taste. On the other hand, Banks recently updated her Instagram with a series of blank black squares, and in recent weeks she’s been teasing clips of music she said were from two upcoming projects, Fantasea II: The Second Wave and Business and Pleasure.

Hear “Crown” and see Banks’ Instagram teaser clips below.

“Treasure Island” F2 A post shared by Azealia Banks (@azealiabanks) on Jan 20, 2017 at 9:34pm PST