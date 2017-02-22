Uncategorized \
New Music: At The Drive-In Announce First Album in 17 Years, Share New Song “Incurably Innocent”
Following a tour announcement and a single late last year, At The Drive-In have announced their first record since 2000’s Relationship of Command. Titled in•ter a•li•a, it was produced by the band’s Omar Rodriguez Lopez, alongside Rich Costey at Hollywood’s Sound Factory. It’s out May 5 via Rise.
Today, the band dropped a true-to-form new single, “Incurably Innocent,” along with a lyric video. Directed by Damon Locks and Rob Shaw, the clip underscores the song’s frenetic guitar riffs upon guitar riffs and animalistic drumming. The band’s frontman, Cedric Bixler-Zavala, describes the track as “a song about sexual abuse and being able to finally speak out.” Watch it right here:
in•ter a•li•a:
No Wolf Like The Present
Continuum
Tilting at the Univendor
Governed by Contagions
Pendulum in a Peasant Dress
Incurably Innocent
Call Broken Arrow
Holtzclaw
Torrentially Cutshaw
Ghost-Tape No.9
Hostage Stamps
At the Drive-In tour:
3/17/17 – New Orleans, LA – Civic Theatre
3/18/17 – Atlanta, GA – The Tabernacle
3/20/17 – Washington DC – 9:30 Club
3/22/17 – New York, NY – Terminal 5
3/25/17 – Boston, MA – House of Blues
3/27/17 – Detroit, MI — The Fillmore
3/29/17 – Toronto, Canada – Rebel (formerly Sound Academy)
5/6/17 — El Paso TX — County Coliseum
5/8/17 — Phoenix AZ — Marquee Theatre
5/9/17 — San Diego CA — Soma
5/12/17 — San Francisco CA — Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
5/13/17 — Los Angeles CA — Shrine Auditorium
5/17/17 — Mexico City — Pepsi Center WTC
6/7/17 — Austin, TX — Stubb’s
6/9/17 — San Antonio, TX — Aztec Theater
6/10/17 — Houston, TX — Revention Music Center
6/12/17 — Dallas, TX — South Side Ballroom
6/13/17 — Oklahoma City, OK — The Criterion
6/15/17 — Denver, CO — The Fillmore
6/17/17 — St. Paul, MN — Palace Theatre
6/18/17 — Chicago, IL — Aragon Ballroom
6/20/17 — Columbus, OH — Express Live!
6/21/17 — Cleveland, OH — Agora Theatre
8/15-17/17 — St. Pölten, Austria — FM4 Frequency Festival 2017
8/16-19/17 — Paredes De Coura, Portugal — Paredes De Coura Festival 2017
8/16-19/17 — Kiewit, Belgium — Pukkelpop Festival 2017
8/25-27/17 — Weatherby, UK — Leeds Festival 2017
8/25-27/17 — Reading, UK — Reading Festival 2017