Listen to A$AP Mob’s Valentine’s Day Mix Cuffin Music

Perhaps this year’s best Valentine’s Day gift comes from none other than A$AP Mob. Today, the collective dropped Cuffin Music, an hour-long mix of the best lovers’ anthems in contemporary music. Cuffin Music doesn’t focus on a specific era, so you’re getting LL Cool J and Jennifer Lopez, Ja Rule, Jodeci, and Mary J. Blige, and much more in one sitting.

Real heads know this isn’t the only R&B mix to come from the camp. If the hour isn’t enough, there’s still the Spread Those Cheeks Girl ’90s mixes from the late A$AP Yams. Vols. 1, 2, and 3 are available for download, and Cuffin Music is streamable below.