As I Lay Dying Frontman Who Tried to Hire Hitman to Kill His Wife Released From Prison

Two and a half years after he was convicted of trying to hire an undercover cop to murder his estranged wife, As I Lay Dying frontman Tim Lambesis has reportedly been released from prison. Alternative Press and Rolling Stone report Labesis was discharged on December 17.

Former Dokken guitarist George Lynch broke the news of Lambesis’s release during an interview on Eddie Trunk’s Show. “He’s out, he’s got a mega record deal, he’s got a book deal, everything’s lined up for him,” Lynch said. “I mean, he’s going to skate through life. Everybody else is suffering. His wife is living in fear, his children are living in fear. His band doesn’t have a pot to piss in.”

Lambesis was arrested in May 2013 for attempting to pay a hitman who turned out to be an undercover detective $1,000 to kill his estranged wife, Meggan Lambesis. One year later, he was sentenced to six years in prison without probation after pleading guilty to solicitation for murder. It’s unclear why his sentence was shortened.