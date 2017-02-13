Arcade Fire Announce 2017 European Tour

Arcade Fire have announced their first major tour in three years. The band will hit the road this summer in Europe for a 16-stop trek beginning in June at the Primavera Sound Festival in Barcelona and ending in Florence at the City Season Festival. The announcement comes four weeks after the release of “I Give You Power,” the group’s first new song since 2013. Check out the full list of tour dates below.

Arcade Fire:

6/03 – Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Sound Festival

6/10 – Newport, UK @ Isle Of Wight Festival

6/13 – Belfast, UK @ Belsonic Festival

6/14 – Dublin, Ireland @ Malahide Castle

6/16 – Cologne, Germany @ Tanzbrunnen

6/17 – Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands @ Best Kept Secret Festival

6/19 – Zagreb, Croatia @ INmusic Festival

6/29 – Werchter, Belgium @ Rock Werchter Festival

7/01 – Roskilde, Denmark @ Roskilde Festival

7/02 – Berlin, Germany @ Wuhlheide

7/06 – Manchester, UK @ Castlefield Bowl

7/09 – Belford, France @ Eurockéennes Festival

7/11 – Linz, Austria @ Ahoi! The Full Hit of Summer

7/15 – Carhaix-Plouguer, France @ Vieilles Charreus

7/17 – Milan, Italy @ City Season Festival

7/18 – Florence, Italy @ City Season Festival