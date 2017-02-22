New Music \
New Music: Arca Shares “Piel,” Announces Self-Titled Album Out in April
Arca has announced a new self-titled album, the followup to 2015’s Mutants and last year’s Entrañas EP. Arca, the first XL Recordings release for the slippery electronic music composer and producer, arrives April 7.
Along with the new album announcement, Arca has shared “Piel,” the opening track, which sounds very much like the overture to a larger work. Like “Sin Rumbo,” a track released last year that will also appear on Arca, “Piel” sets delicate operatic vocals against a slowly evolving backdrop of synthesizers. Listen below, and see the Arca track list and cover art via Pitchfork after that.
Arca track list
01 Piel
02 Anoche
03 Saunter
04 Urchin
05 Reverie
06 Castration
07 Sin Rumbo
08 Coraje
09 Whip
10 Desafío
11 Fugaces
12 Miel
13 Child