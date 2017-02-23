Video: ANOHNI – “Paradise”

Ahead of the release of her new EP Paradise, ANOHNI has shared the video for the title track. Directed by Colin Whitaker, it stars model/painter Eliza Douglas, who’s seen stoically behind the wheel of a car and with various images–a wintry nature scene, archival shots from the Paradise Garage–projected across her face. Musically, “Paradise” is slick and clubby, with an undercurrent of yearning–contiguous with ANOHNI’s Hopelessness from last year, to the point that the singer repeats the title of that album several times here. Watch it below.

Paradise is out March 17 via Secretly Canadian/Rough Trade.