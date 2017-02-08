News \
Animal Collective to Perform Hour-Long Show at “Coral Orgy”
To celebrate the “cosmic synchronicity of sex on the reef,” Animal Collective’s Avey Tare, Geologist and Deakin will play an hour-long set at a Florida event called “Coral Orgy” later this month. The project “seeks to highlight the groundbreaking scientific work done on coral reproduction by the non-profits Coral Restoration Foundation (USA), SECORE (GER), and Project Coral (UK),” according to a statement on the band’s Instagram. As the band performs, media company Coral Morphologic will project colorful images of coral reefs around the Frank Gehry-designed New World Center in Miami Beach, where the event is set to take place February 24. Check out the official “Coral Orgy” poster below.