Animal Collective to Perform Hour-Long Show at “Coral Orgy”

On February 24, Avey Tare, Geologist and Deakin will perform an hour of new music inspired by the reefs while Coral Morphologic projects a cosmic world of fluorescent coral inside the Frank Gehry-designed New World Center. Presented by Borscht Film Festival and III Points, 'Coral Orgy' seeks to highlight the groundbreaking scientific work done on coral reproduction by the non-profits Coral Restoration Foundation (USA), SECORE (GER), and Project Coral (UK). Link in bio

A photo posted by Animal Collective (@anmlcollective) on Feb 8, 2017 at 10:10am PST