New Music: Animal Collective Cover Martha and The Vandellas’ “Jimmy Mack”

There once was a Motown act called Martha and the Vandellas, a trio whose dulcet mix of soul and pop produced a line of hits from the ’60s through the ’70s. They were mainly known for “Dancing in the Street,” but we’re here because Animal Collective has decided to give the classic “Jimmy Mack” a bonkers rendition. The new cover will appear on the group’s four-track The Painters EP, which drops tonight via Domino. Listen to both versions of “Jimmy Mack” below.