The New Season of American Horror Story Will Be About the 2016 Election

Egregiously successful TV showrunner and producer Ryan Murphy is about to premiere his third anthology series for FX, Feud, early next month; the first season features Jessica Lange and Susan Sarandon playing rival Hollywood starlets Bette Davis and Joan Crawford in surly middle age. But while promoting that show on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Murphy revealed some wild news about the next installment of his most beloved anthology series, American Horror Story.

“I don’t have a title, but the [AHS] season that we begin shooting in June is going to be about the election that we just went through,” Murphy explained. “I think that will be interesting for a lot of people.”

That much is a given–who can imagine what kind of character actors will they whip out for the Steve Bannon and Tim Kaine roles? Will the season be called American Horror Story: Election? Will it be like The Purge: Election Year? When asked whether there would be a verbatim Trump impersonator in the show, Murphy merely replied “maybe.”

This news comes hot on the heels of the announcement of another scripted election miniseries, engineered by the team behind Zero Dark Thirty. Needless to say, this all seems like a lot of near-past, traumatic historical reenactment to handle all at once.

Watch the relevant portion of Murphy’s interview below.