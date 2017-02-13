Adele Should Definitely Host the Grammys

Adele shut out Beyoncé at the Grammy Awards last night, and even Adele thinks it was colossally unfair. After a year like the one Beyoncé just had, it should have been her moment to shine. But it’s not like anyone thinks Adele is untalented, and there’s one gig she’s better suited for than just about anyone else: Grammys host.

Adele is the rare superstar who also seems like a genuine, more or less in-touch person. Her stage presence doesn’t feel practiced. Her frank sense of humor appears to bubble up from her actual personality, instead of being generated from a prompter. (Remember when she pretended to be a nervous Adele impersonator?) She’s also one of the most-awarded Grammy honorees ever—just the figure to make a legacy ceremony feel fun and current.

She’ll almost surely flub something big, like her George Michael tribute, but what’s the fun of high-stakes live television if not to see stars unfiltered? Last night, we were treated to noted carpool dad and wet macaroni noodle James Corden rapping his monologue and creating uncomfortable sexual innuendo about his parents. Adele cracked a joke about her dad, too—by letting the entire Grammys audience know they’re estranged.

Adele doesn’t give a fuck, and like the world’s sweetest shock jock, she says “fuck” constantly. They’ll have to bleep her every other sentence, but if another influential, mega-talented black artist loses to the white pop star who outsold them, Adele will be right there to say, “What the fuck?” directly into the camera.

Bonus: think how many times we’d get to hear “Fank you”:

Adele should host the Grammys.