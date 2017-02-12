Grammys 2017: Watch Adele Kick Off the Awards With “Hello”

Twelve-time (so far) Grammy winner Adele kicked off the 59th Grammy Awards ceremony tonight with “Hello,” which won Best Pop Solo Performance earlier this evening. The song is also up for Song of the Year and Record of the Year.

Adele’s most recent album, 25, already won Best Pop Vocal Album, and it’s nominated for Album of the Year. We’ll find out whether the U.K. superstar will take home any more statues later tonight. Watch a clip of Adele’s opening performance below.