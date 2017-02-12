2017 Grammys: Watch Billboard Stream Live From the Red Carpet and Grammy Museum

Prior to tonight’s 59th Grammy Awards, our sister site Billboard is streaming live from the red carpet and from a studio inside the Grammy Museum in Downtown L.A. The show will include interviews from the red carpet and Q&As with nominees and performers, as well as a behind-the-scenes look at what goes into making the awards show, and footage from Clive Davis’ annual star-studded Grammy pre-party. Check out the stream, which will run live for two hours before the show’s start, below.

The Grammy Awards—which features performances from artists like Beyoncé, Adele, Chance the Rapper, and A Tribe Called Quest—starts at 8 p.m. on CBS.