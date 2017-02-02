Watch 2 Chainz and Gucci Mane Perform “Good Drank” on Fallon

After winning his first Grammy for his feature on Chance the Rapper’s “No Problem,” 2 Chainz once again hit The Tonight Show stage to perform “Good Drank” with the still-gleaming Gucci Mane. The song originally appeared on 2 Chainz’s 2016 mixtape Hibachi for Lunch.

2 Chainz and Gucci Mane delivered a surprisingly soulful performance with the help of producer Mike Dean, the Roots, musician Fonzworth Bentley, and—because Chance the Rapper is so influential—a gospel choir. Watch and be saved below.