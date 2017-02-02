Videos \

Watch 2 Chainz and Gucci Mane Perform “Good Drank” on Fallon

After winning his first Grammy for his feature on Chance the Rapper’s “No Problem,” 2 Chainz once again hit The Tonight Show stage to perform “Good Drank” with the still-gleaming Gucci Mane. The song originally appeared on 2 Chainz’s 2016 mixtape Hibachi for Lunch.

2 Chainz and Gucci Mane delivered a surprisingly soulful performance with the help of producer Mike Dean, the Roots, musician Fonzworth Bentley, and—because Chance the Rapper is so influential—a gospel choir. Watch and be saved below.

brianjosephs
Brian Josephs
