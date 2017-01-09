YACHT, Owen Pallett, Helado Negro, More Contribute to Lives Through Magic Compilation Benefitting Ghost Ship Fire Victims

More than 40 electronic musicians have contributed songs to a new charity compilation commemorating victims of December’s deadly fire at the Ghost Ship warehouse arts space in Oakland, California. Lives Through Magic is 42 tracks long, including contributions from Helado Negro, YACHT, Pantha Du Prince, Daphni (Caribou’s Dan Snaith) and Owen Pallett, and many others.

Organizer Kris Peterson explained the project’s title and intent:

The title Lives Through Magic is adapted from a quote by pop [artist] Keith Haring about drawing—but I believe the sentiment applies to all forms of creativity, individual and communal. “Drawing is still basically the same as it has been since prehistoric times. It brings together man and the world. It lives through magic.” (I also appreciate the wordplay created by the alternate definitions and pronunciation of “lives”.) This compilation has been birthed due to a tragic event, but I do not want the compilation to be a souvenir of a tragedy. I am instead aiming for a positive document of the beauty that exists in the minds, bodies, and spirits of our small, but global community. Many of the folks contributing have all played in, lived in, and truly loved DIY spaces like Ghost Ship.

Half of the proceeds will go towards a Ghost Ship fire fundraiser organized by the Gray Area Foundation for the Arts; half will benefit the Trans Assistance Project, which is also involved in Oakland fire relief. The full collection is out January 31. Stream a selection of the compilation’s 42 tracks below.