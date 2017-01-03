Watch Paul McCartney Perform “Helter Skelter” With the Killers at a Russian Billionaire’s New Year’s Eve Party

At Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich’s New Year’s Eve party in St. Barts this weekend, Paul McCartney joined The Killers for an impromptu cover of The Beatles’ White Album classic, “Helter Skelter.” Watch a clip of that below.

The Rolling Stones and Guns N’ Roses also performed brief sets at the party, according to The Telegraph. Other attendees at the party reportedly included normal people like Wendi Deng, Stella McCartney, Puff Daddy, Kenny Chesney, Ashley Olsen, and Richard Sachs. Abramovich, 50, made his fortune following the dissolution of the former Soviet Union, and is currently notable for owning the Chelsea football club.