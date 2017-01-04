Video: Coldplay – “Amazing Day”

Yesterday, via Facebook, Coldplay released a clip for “Amazing Day,” an rosy, inspirational ballad from the band’s 2015 album A Head Full of Dreams (which they are still, apparently milking for videos). The video is made up entirely of clips the UK superstars solicited from their fans: to see what was going on in their “corner of the world.” It’s basically a Snapchat-age version of Dave Matthews Band’s “Everyday” video—you know, the one where Judah Friedlander gives hugs to random people on the street.

Paste points out that Chris Martin was also the Creative Director for this past September’s Global Citizen Festival in Mumbai. Between that, this video, and the band’s widely criticized Beyoncé clip—also shot in Mumbai—Coldplay seem to be really doubling down on the millennial U2 thing, in their attempt to be as earnestly multicultural as a group of four white guys can be. Watch the video below. [Paste]