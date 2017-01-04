Video: Big Sean – “Moves”

Big Sean has released the video for “Moves,” the single he released just before Christmas. The video, directed by Mike Carson, follows in line with the psychedelic vibe found in his previous video, “Bounce Back.” There’s some motion blur, women standing in formation, and monstrously distorted imagery. Watch the video below.

Interestingly, Big Sean keeps borrowing from fairly recent music videos. “Bounce Back” had multiple parallels with ScHoolboy Q’s “Overtime,” and “Moves” has a giant woman just like Usher’s “Crash” does. Anyways, Big Sean’s album I Decided. comes February 3.