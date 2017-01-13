Culture \

Let’s Revisit Inaugural Performer Toby Keith’s Insanely Jingoistic War Anthem “The Taliban Song”

ACM Presents: An All-Star Salute To The Troops - Show
CREDIT: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

This morning, the people responsible for booking talent at president-elect Donald Trump’s inaugural events announced (prematurely, as it turns out) that they had finally found a couple of people willing to do the job. Having failed to secure Justin Timberlake, Bruno Mars, or even Garth Brooks, the committee’s biggest booking to date is 55-year-old country star Toby Keith, who once co-wrote a rabidly nationalistic song about the war in Afghanistan called “The Taliban Song.”

“I’m just a middle-aged, Middle-Eastern camel-herdin’ man / I got a two-bedroom cave here in North Afghanistan,” Keith begins in “The Taliban Song,” a live version of which appears on a quadruple platinum 2003 album called—prepare to groan—Shock’n Y’all. But then the Taliban move in, and Keith’s humble Afghanis immediately begin praying for violent U.S. intervention. The Americans “drop a few bombs,” and now things are “ride, camel, ride.” And for a parting shot: “We’ll bid a fair adieu / And flip a big boner to / The Taliban.” The crowd screams as Keith describes the leaders of Iraq and Iran trembling in their boots because George W. Bush called them “sons of bitches”:

There’s even video of Keith doing “The Taliban Song” at USO gigs in Afghanistan and Iraq, always with at least one middle finger in the air:

It’s been 15 years since the U.S. invaded Afghanistan. Trump’s plans for American involvement in the country are unclear. Maybe he can ask Toby Keith for his opinion.

anna headshot
Anna Gaca
Tags: donald trump, Toby Keith
0