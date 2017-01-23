News \
This Is How You Own a Politician
Two weeks ago, failed presidential candidate and repeated target of Trump’s mockery Sen. Marco Rubio generated all kinds of positive headlines for appearing to grill Rex Tillerson, Trump’s nominee for Secretary of State, over the former Exxon CEO’s cozy relationship with Russia. “I’m prepared to do what’s right,” Rubio told reporters at the time when asked whether he’d vote against the nomination.
As it turns out, “what’s right” for Rubio is getting headlines for acting tough on camera and then voting for Tillerson anyway. The silver lining to the senator’s apparent change in heart is that it lead to him getting thoroughly owned by someone at his press conference today.
Good job, friend.