News \
The xx Announce North American Tour Dates
After dropping hints via free tickets mailed to a select few fans, the xx have announced their full North American tour plans for spring 2017. As already announced, they’ll appear Fridays at Coachella 2017, as well as 22 other dates throughout the U.S. (and one in Vancouver).
The group’s third album I See You is due out next Friday, January 13. Check out the xx’s full run of dates, including previously announced European and South American legs, below. Newly announced shows are bold.
The xx:
February 8 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Hovet
February 10 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Forum
February 12 – Hamburg, Germany @ Sporthalle
February 13 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ AFAS Live
February 14 – Paris, France @ Zénith
February 15 – Paris, France @ Zénith
February 17 – Strasbourg, France @ Zénith
February 18 – Basel, Switzerland @ St. Jakobshalle
February 20 – Milan, Italy @ Mediolanum Forum
February 21 – Lyon, France @ Halle Tony Garnier
February 23 – Vienna, Austria @ Marx Halle
February 24 – Munich, Germany @ Zenith
February 25 – Berlin, Germany @ Arena
February 26 – Frankfurt, Germany @ Jahrhunderthalle
February 28 – Düsseldorf, Germany @ Mitsubishi Electric Halle
March 1 – Brussels, Belgium @ Forest National
March 2 – Brussels, Belgium @ Forest National
March 4 – Nottingham, England @ Motorpaint Arena
March 5 – Manchester, England @ O2 Apollo Manchester
March 6 – Manchester, England @ O2 Apollo Manchester
March 8 – London, England @ O2 Academy Brixton
March 9 – London, England @ O2 Academy Brixton
March 10 – London, England @ O2 Academy Brixton
March 11 – London, England @ O2 Academy Brixton
March 13 – London, England @ O2 Academy Brixton
March 14 – London, England @ O2 Academy Brixton
March 15 – London, England @ O2 Academy Brixton
March 17 – Cardiff, Wales @ Motorpaint Arena
March 23-25 — Bogota, Colombia @ Festival Estereo Picnic
March 25 – Sao Paulo, Brazil @ Lollapalooza
March 31 – San Isidro, Argentina @ Lollapalooza
April 1 – Santiago, Chile @ Lollapalooza
April 14 – Indio, California @ Coachella
April 15 – San Francisco, California @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
April 19 – Phoenix, Arizona @ Mesa Amphitheatre
April 21 – Indio, California @ Coachella
April 23 – Portland, Oregon @ Rose Quarter Memorial Coliseum
April 24 – Seattle, Washington @ WaMu Theater
April 25 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ Thunderbird Arena at UBC
April 28 – St. Paul, Minnesota @ The Palace Theatre
April 29 – Milwaukee, Wisconsin @ The Eagles Ballroom
May 1 – Chicago, Illinois @ Aragon Ballroom
May 2 – Detroit, Michigan @ The Masonic Temple Detroit
May 3 – Cleveland, Ohio @ Jacobs Pavilion
May 5 – Columbus, Ohio @ Express Live!
May 6 – Columbia, Maryland @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
May 8 – Dallas, Texas @ South Side Ballroom
May 9 – Houston, Texas @ Revention Music Center
May 10 – Austin, Texas @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater
May 14 – Raleigh, North Carolina @ The Red Hat Amphitheater
May 16 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania @ Stage AE
May 17 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania @ Skyline Stage at the Mann
May 19 – New York, New York @ Forest Hills Stadium
May 23 – Toronto, Ontario @ Echo Beach
May 24 – Montreal, Quebec @ Parc Jean-Drapeau
May 26 – Portland, Maine @ Thompson’s Point