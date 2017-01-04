The xx Have Been Mailing Fans Tickets to Unannounced U.S. Shows

Earlier this morning, Pitchfork noticed that fans of the xx have been tweeting pictures of free invites to previously unannounced North American shows. Although the trio haven’t announced a North American tour yet, they did use this strategy last year before officially announcing a European tour in November. SPIN has contacted the xx’s representatives for additional info.

So far, it looks like the xx’s free tickets are for stops in Portland (May 28), Philadelphia (May 17), and Dallas (May 8). They’re also scheduled to play Coachella this April. I See You, their new album is expected to drop January 13.

I just got a free 7″ and tickets to see The xx in Portland in the mail?? pic.twitter.com/m2hC5HUFDI — ❄️ SNOWCRU ❄️ (@Burdmew) January 3, 2017