Sleater-Kinney Announce Live in Paris Album, Share Single “Surface Envy”

This month, ’90s punk heroes Sleater-Kinney will release Live in Paris, an album documenting one night of the tour supporting their strong comeback record No Cities to Love. The album was recorded at the Paris venue La Cigale on March 20th, 2015, and it features a nearly career-spanning tracklist, reaching all the way back to 1996’s Call the Doctor.

Live in Paris arrives January 27 via Sub Pop, and preorder is available now. Today, the band shared the Live in Paris version of No Cities ripper “Surface Envy,” with a video featuring clips of the band performing throughout the two decades of its career. Watch it below.

Live in Paris tracklist:

1. Price Tag

2. Oh!

3. What’s Mine Is Yours

4. A New Wave

5. Start Together

6. No Cities To Love

7. Surface Envy

8. I Wanna Be Your Joey Ramone

9. Turn It On

10. Entertain

11. Jumpers

12. Dig Me Out

13. Modern Girl