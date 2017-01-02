Singer Resigns From Mormon Tabernacle Choir Over Donald Trump Inauguration Performance

Last week, Donald Trump caught a break when the famed Mormon Tabernacle Choir agreed to perform at his inauguration after seemingly every other musician on the face of the planet rejected him. Now, one singer has publicly announced her resignation from the official singing group of the Latter-Day Saints, writing that she could “never look myself in the mirror again with self-respect” if she remained in the choir.

Jan Chamberlin informed the choir president of her resignation in a letter which she later posted to Facebook, the Salt Lake Tribune reports. “Since ‘the announcement,’ I have spent several sleepless nights and days in turmoil and agony,” she wrote. “I have reflected carefully on both sides of the issue, prayed a lot, talked with family and friends, and searched my soul…I only know I could never ‘throw roses to Hitler.’ And I certainly could never sing for him.”

According to LDS spokesman Eric Hawkins, performance at the inauguration is voluntary, and only 215 of the 360 singers in the choir are expected to attend. Chamberlin evidently felt that remaining in the group would be against her conscience after they performed, even if she didn’t attend herself. The Rockettes, who are also performing on a voluntary basis at the inauguration, have had at least one member speak up against Trump as well. “The majority of us said no immediately…Doing this would cause trauma for some people,” a Rockettes dancer said in a pseudonymous interview with Marie Claire.

So far, only the Mormon Tabernacle Choir, the Rockettes, and America’s Got Talent contestant Jackie Evancho have agreed to perform at this month’s ceremony. Barack Obama, in case you’ve already forgotten, had Beyoncé and Aretha Franklin.