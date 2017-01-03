Shy Glizzy Changes Name to Jefe, Releases Zaytoven-Produced “One”

The 300 Entertainment-backed DC street rapper formerly known as Shy Glizzy has changed his name to Jefe, pursuant to the Young Jefe moniker he’s used on his previous mixtapes (including last year’s underrated Young Jefe 2). He’s announcing the name change not only with altered social media handles, but with a new EP, The World is Yours, due out this Friday. Today, the rapper posted the first single from the EP, “One,” which boasts an infectious, bouncy piano-and-orchestra-propelled beat from legendary Atlanta producer Zaytoven. In 2015, Jefe and Zaytoven released an entire collaborative tape, For Trappers Only.

Pre-order The World is Yours here, and listen to “One” below.