Show Me the Body Have Decided to Play Coachella After All

Yesterday, New York City hardcore band Show Me the Body denied that they had agreed to play at Coachella, after showing up in small print on the official poster. On Twitter, the band urged the festival organizers not to “exploit [their] name,” unless, of course, they wanted to “GIVE [THEM] ALL THE MONEY.”

It now appears that perhaps Coachella did give the band all the money, and they are doing something good with it. Today, the group tweeted that Coachella had “amended their offer” and that SMtB would be playing—for a very punk-rock “25 minutes” on Day 3.

In a follow-up, the band also announced that it would be doing two benefit shows in Los Angeles around the time of the festival, doing “1 show in support of homeless LGBT youth. 1 show in support of California climate advocacy efforts.” They also said the proceeds from Coachella will go to those causes.

See the tweets below.

UPDATE: @coachella amended their offer. We will play on day three at 4pm for 25 minutes. — SHOW ME THE BODY (@SHOW_METHE_BODY) January 5, 2017

We will be in LA before the fest. 1 show in support of homeless LGBT youth. 1 show in support of California climate advocacy efforts. — SHOW ME THE BODY (@SHOW_METHE_BODY) January 5, 2017