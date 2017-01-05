News \

Show Me the Body Have Decided to Play Coachella After All

CREDIT: smtb.official / Facebook

Yesterday, New York City hardcore band Show Me the Body denied that they had agreed to play at Coachella, after showing up in small print on the official poster. On Twitter, the band urged the festival organizers not to “exploit [their] name,” unless, of course, they wanted to “GIVE [THEM] ALL THE MONEY.”

It now appears that perhaps Coachella did give the band all the money, and they are doing something good with it. Today, the group tweeted that Coachella had “amended their offer” and that SMtB would be playing—for a very punk-rock “25 minutes” on Day 3.

In a follow-up, the band also announced that it would be doing two benefit shows in Los Angeles around the time of the festival, doing “1 show in support of homeless LGBT youth. 1 show in support of California climate advocacy efforts.” They also said the proceeds from Coachella will go to those causes.

Winston Cook-Wilson
