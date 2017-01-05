New Music: The Shins Announce New Album Heartworms, Release “Name for You”

After releasing the single “Dead Alive” last October, the Shins have finally announced their new album Heartworms. The LP will be the band’s first since 2012’s Port of Morrow. Heartworms is out March 10 via Columbia.

The announcement comes with the release of the jingly new song “Name for You.” Listen to the single and view the track list below.

Heartworms track list:

1. “Name for You”

2. “Painting a Hole”

3. “Cherry Hearts”

4. “Fantasy Island”

5. “Mildenhall”

6. “Rubber Ballz”

7. “Half a Million”

8. “Dead Alive”

9. “Heartworms”

10. “So Now What”

11. “The Fear”