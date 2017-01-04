Sheer Mag Remasters Their Three EPs, Collects Them Into Compilation LP

Philadelphia punk rockers Sheer Mag’s entire discography consists of three EPs, numbered I through III, released over the course of the past three years. Today, the band has released remastered versions of all the songs on the EPs, and assembled them chronologically into a full album called Compilation LP. You can buy it digitally via the band’s Bandcamp for $10. You can also buy a 12″ vinyl copy via their online store.

Sample the project below.