New Music: Secret Circle (Wiki, Antwon, Lil Ugly Mane) – “Satellite” ft. Despot

Rap has more than its fair share of supergroups who could never get it together for a full-length projects, including Murder Inc. (DMX, Ja Rule, Jay Z) and Child Rebel Soldier (Kanye West, Pharrell Williams, Lupe Fiasco). Maybe the underground trio Secret Circle—Antwon, Lil Ugly Mane, and Wiki—can pull through. Today, they released the Despot-featuring new song “Satellite,” a dusty bodega concerto that contains the couplet, “I’m sitting in hell looking up I can see you / Heaven is the roof of all evil.” Listen below.