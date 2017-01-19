Ryan Adams Shares Song Titled “Doomsday,” Announces New Tour

Ryan Adams has shared a third single–“rollicking,” “wind-swept,” “pleasant,” “urbane,” “harmonica-studded,” are a few ways to describe it– from his upcoming album Prisoner. “Doomsday” premiered on Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 radio show today, and came alongside the announcement that the singer will be touring behind the album, which begins with a show in Richmond this March. Adams’s next live appearance will be A Prairie Home Companion show this weekend in Pasadena.

It’s shaping up to be a big year for Adams, who is also working closely with Liz Phair on her new, Don Was-produced double-album. Listen to “Doomsday” and Lowe’s interview with Adams below, and peruse Adams’s upcoming tour dates.

1/21 Pasadena, CA – A Prairie Home Companion at Pasadena Civic Auditorium

3/05 Richmond, VA – The National

3/06 Richmond, VA – The National

3/08 Columbia, SC – Township Auditorium

3/09 North Charleston, SC – North Charleston Performing Arts Center

3/10 Fort Lauderdale, FL – The Parker Playhouse

3/12 Tampa, FL – Gasparilla Music Festival

3/14 New Orleans, LA – Orpheum Theater

7/06 Castro Daire, Portugal – Nos Alive

7/07 Madrid, Spain – Mad Cool Festival