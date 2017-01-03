Run the Jewels Announce New Season of WRTJ Beats 1 Show

After the surprise release of RTJ3, Run the Jewels are getting ready to relaunch their Beats 1 show WRTJ. They announced that season two will premiere this Friday, at 5 p.m. EST. Like the first season, the show will follow Killer Mike and El-P as they embark on their world tour. They’ll discuss songs from RTJ3 on the season premiere.

Run the Jewels’ world trek starts on January 11 at Philadelphia’s Electric Factory and will last through the summer.