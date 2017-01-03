Report: Disney Could Receive $50 Million Insurance Payout From Carrie Fisher’s Death

Lloyd’s of London might be forced to pay Disney $50 million in insurance claims over the unexpected death of Carrie Fisher, according to The Insurance Insider.

The Insurance Insider reports Fisher’s policy was with New Jersey-based managing general agent Exceptional Risk Advisors, but would be paid out entirely by Lloyd’s. According to Exceptional Risk Advisors’ website, the company offers Contractual Performance Indemnity policies with payouts of up to $50 million for “accident and sickness, death and/or disability.”

When Fisher died of a heart attack last month, she’d reportedly already completed filming Star Wars:Episode VIII. Production for Episode IX, in which she was expected to play a prominent role, has not yet started. It’s not clear yet how Disney plans to deal with her death.