News \
Raekwon Announced a New Album on His Birthday
Today is Raekwon’s 47th birthday. To celebrate, he officially announced The Wild, his upcoming seventh solo album. Although it was previously reported the album was dropping March 10, Raekwon clarified in a tweet that it’s coming at a later date.
FYI album date will be released on a later date it’s not March 10th and also my middle name ain’t Quontrell either lol
— Raekwon The Chef (@Raekwon) January 12, 2017
The Wild will be Raekwon’s first solo effort since 2015’s Fly International Luxurious Art. Give Dan Lish’s comic book cover artwork a look below.
Here you go YALL. My 7th masterpiece ….this LP is filled with alot of excitement ….blood sweat and tears. This project was designed for the culture of rap to know aint a dam thing change since the beginning of my career. The title is called ” THE WILD…! ” with all the shit thats goin on today ……this title rolled off my tongue like alkaline water in the bloodstream. I must say YALL GON LOVE THIS CLASSIC. !!! GUARANTEED ….THE ILLUSTRATIONS COME FROM A CREATIVE AND RESPECTED ARTIST NAME @Danlish1……he so dope ….we got together and created this. Feel free yall to let me know what you think. I never hate on opinions..trusss. thanks to the fans im still throwing my darts with integrity !!!! 1
A photo posted by Raekwon The Chef (@raekwon) on