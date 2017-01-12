News \

Raekwon Announced a New Album on His Birthday

Today is Raekwon’s 47th birthday. To celebrate, he officially announced The Wild, his upcoming seventh solo album. Although it was previously reported the album was dropping March 10, Raekwon clarified in a tweet that it’s coming at a later date.

The Wild will be Raekwon’s first solo effort since 2015’s Fly International Luxurious Art. Give Dan Lish’s comic book cover artwork a look below.

Brian Josephs
