Rae Sremmurd’s “Black Beatles” Is Once Again the No. 1 Song in America

After briefly relinquishing the top spot to the Weeknd’s “Starboy” last week, Rae Sremmurd’s “Black Beatles” is once again the No. 1 song in the country. Billboard reports that the party duo are now the Hot 100’s top song for the seventh non-consecutive week.

The brief run of “Starboy” at the top was notable for being featured guests Daft Punk’s first No. 1 song. Also of note: Migos’s “Bad and Boujee,” which features Lil Uzi Vert, has leapfrogged from No. 13 to No. 2. Like “Black Beatles” before it, the large jump is mainly due to the viral memes.

Listen to “Black Beatles” and “Bad and Boujee” below.