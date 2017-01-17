News \
Oui, It’s Rae Sremmurd Delivering the Weather Report in France
Noted rock stars Rae Sremmurd are also part-time meteorologists. Before kicking off the European leg of their ongoing tour, the Black Beatles stopped by France’s TMC to break down the weather. The key takeaways are.
- Swae Lee’s French vocabulary includes “Sacrebleu.”
- It’s cold as shit in France.
- The weather in their hometown of Tulepo, Mississippi is brisk but manageable.
The duo were also able to fit in a brief interview along with performances of “Swang” and a truncated version of “Black Beatles.” Watch it all below. [Miss Info]