Oui, It’s Rae Sremmurd Delivering the Weather Report in France

rae sremmurd

Noted rock stars Rae Sremmurd are also part-time meteorologists. Before kicking off the European leg of their ongoing tour, the Black Beatles stopped by France’s TMC to break down the weather. The key takeaways are.

  • Swae Lee’s French vocabulary includes “Sacrebleu.”
  • It’s cold as shit in France.
  • The weather in their hometown of Tulepo, Mississippi is brisk but manageable.

The duo were also able to fit in a brief interview along with performances of “Swang” and a truncated version of “Black Beatles.” Watch it all below. [Miss Info]

