Oui, It’s Rae Sremmurd Delivering the Weather Report in France

Noted rock stars Rae Sremmurd are also part-time meteorologists. Before kicking off the European leg of their ongoing tour, the Black Beatles stopped by France’s TMC to break down the weather. The key takeaways are.

Swae Lee’s French vocabulary includes “Sacrebleu.”

It’s cold as shit in France.

The weather in their hometown of Tulepo, Mississippi is brisk but manageable.

The duo were also able to fit in a brief interview along with performances of “Swang” and a truncated version of “Black Beatles.” Watch it all below. [Miss Info]