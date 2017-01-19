Video: Parquet Courts – “Outside”

Parquet Courts have released a new video for their less-than-two-minute Human Performance anthem “Outside.” The clip, directed by Marisa Gesualdi, is a montage of footage from a show at Queens’s Knockdown Center that the band hosted, featuring comedy, art, and film as well as musical performances (Lee Ranaldo, Guerilla Toss, and more). In it, you can glimpse some of the paintings, video art, and bands featured at the event, as well as a Christmas tree crowd-surfing.

Watch via the band’s YouTube channel below, and check out Parquet Courts’ upcoming tour dates with Mary Lattimore.

Parquet Courts winter 2017 tour dates

January 31 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania @ Union Transfer

February 1 — Baltimore, Maryland @ 2640 Space

February 2 — Charlotte, North Carolina @ Neighborhood Theatre

February 3 — Asheville, North Carolina @ The Grey Eagle

February 4 — Athens, Georgia @ Georgia Theater

February 6 — Orlando, Florida @ The Social

February 7 — Miami, Florida @ Gramp’s

February 8 — Tampa, Florida @ Crowbar

February 9 — Gainseville, Florida @ The Wooly

February 10 — Birmingham, Alabama @ Saturn

February 11 — Atlanta, Georgia @ Terminal West

February 12 — Carrboro, North Carolina @ Cats Cradle

February 13 — Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club