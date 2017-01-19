Videos \
Video: Parquet Courts – “Outside”
Parquet Courts have released a new video for their less-than-two-minute Human Performance anthem “Outside.” The clip, directed by Marisa Gesualdi, is a montage of footage from a show at Queens’s Knockdown Center that the band hosted, featuring comedy, art, and film as well as musical performances (Lee Ranaldo, Guerilla Toss, and more). In it, you can glimpse some of the paintings, video art, and bands featured at the event, as well as a Christmas tree crowd-surfing.
Watch via the band’s YouTube channel below, and check out Parquet Courts’ upcoming tour dates with Mary Lattimore.
Parquet Courts winter 2017 tour dates
January 31 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania @ Union Transfer
February 1 — Baltimore, Maryland @ 2640 Space
February 2 — Charlotte, North Carolina @ Neighborhood Theatre
February 3 — Asheville, North Carolina @ The Grey Eagle
February 4 — Athens, Georgia @ Georgia Theater
February 6 — Orlando, Florida @ The Social
February 7 — Miami, Florida @ Gramp’s
February 8 — Tampa, Florida @ Crowbar
February 9 — Gainseville, Florida @ The Wooly
February 10 — Birmingham, Alabama @ Saturn
February 11 — Atlanta, Georgia @ Terminal West
February 12 — Carrboro, North Carolina @ Cats Cradle
February 13 — Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club