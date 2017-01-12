Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross Are Scoring a New Ken Burns Documentary on the Vietnam War

These days, Nine Inch Nails are composed of Trent Reznor and longtime collaborator Atticus Ross. The two will score an upcoming Ken Burns documentary about the Vietnam War, which premieres in September on PBS. The Vietnam War will feature more than two hours of original music, as well as new versions of NIN material and work from their The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo and The Social Network scores.

Just a few weeks ago, Reznor and Ross released Not the Usual Events, a new NIN EP. They’re reportedly dropping two new projects in 2017. The score for Burns’ new doc isn’t officially credited to NIN, but imagine going back twenty years and telling someone that the paternal authority behind those iconic Baseball and The Civil War documentaries would eventually collaborate with the guy who snarled “I want to fuck you like an animal.”

Below, watch a trailer for the doc that features their score:

