Today, WHY? recently unveiled their latest “Proactive Evolution” from the upcoming album Moh Lhean out this March with Joyful Noise. Following the act’s long tradition of screwball sounds and off-the-wall wordplay, “Proactive Evolution” layers dense imagery over soft flutes and arpeggios, building into a track that’s surprisingly lush given indie-rap kingpin Yoni Wolf’s penchant for deadpan delivery. Listen below.