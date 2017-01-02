New Music: Tyga – “Feel Me” ft. Kanye West

Another new year, another new Kanye song–sort of. After dropping “Only One” on the first day of the year in 2015 and “Facts” last year, Kanye appears on “Feel Me,” a new song from his fellow Kardashian/Jenner paramour Tyga.

On “Feel Me,” the two rappers trade boasts over a horror-film organ, with a hook that sounds suspiciously like Schoolboy Q’s “That Part,” which Kanye also guested on in 2016. (The rappers just say “feel me” instead of “that part.”) If you’re a big Tyga fan, or a big “That Part” fan, you can listen to it below.