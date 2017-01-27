New Music: Stream Sleater-Kinney’s Live in Paris

Sleater-Kinney are inching closer and closer to becoming a classic rock band. They started overtly channeling the likes of Led Zeppelin on 2005’s would-be swan song The Woods, they broke up, they returned to something like their traditional sound on 2015’s well-received comeback album No Cities to Love, they played a bunch of sold-out shows on the subsequent reunion tour. Now, they’ve taken the next logical step: they’ve released a live album that doubles as an abridged greatest hits collection.

The music on Live in Paris, which was released today on physical and digital formats, is taken from one of those victory-lap shows, at the historical theater La Cigale in March 2015. The setlist contains familiar cuts from every Sleater-Kinney album except their 1995 self-titled debut and 2000’s All Hands on the Bad One, with an emphasis on the two most recent studio albums. Listen via Spotify below.