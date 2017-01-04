New Music \
New Music: Jens Lekman – “What’s That Perfume That You Wear?”
Sad Swede songwriter Jens Lekman has announced Life Will See You Now, his first new record since 2012’s I Know What Love Isn’t. It’s out February 17 via Secretly Canadian. The announcement is accompanied by lead single “What’s That Perfume That You Wear?,” which originally appeared on the 2014 WWJD mixtape. Featuring a sample of the steel pans on Ralph MacDonald’s “The Path,” the song is broadly forlorn and heartbreakingly specific—lyrics about empty shampoo bottles collected from hotels backed by a sweeping orchestra and a surprisingly upbeat rhythm. Listen below, and find his upcoming tour dates.
Update, January 5: “What’s That Perfume You Wear” now has a whimsical, flower- and fragrance-filled new music video. Watch it below.
Life Will See You Now:
1. To Know Your Mission
2. Evening Prayer
3. Hotwire The Ferris Wheel
4. What’s That Perfume That You Wear?
5. Our First Fight
6. Wedding in Finistère
7. How We Met, The Long Version
8. How Can I Tell Him
9. Postcard #17
10. Dandelion Seed
Jens Lekman 2017 tour dates:
Feb 23 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall (Downstairs)
Feb 24 – Austin, TX @ The Mohawk
Feb 25 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada
Feb 27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
Feb 28 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent
Mar. 3 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
Mar. 5 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos
Mar. 8 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Cafe
Mar. 9 – Chicago, IL @ Metro
Mar. 10 – Columbus, OH @ Wexner Center for the Arts
Mar. 11 – Detroit, MI @ Magic Stick
Mar. 13 @ Toronto, ON @ The Great Hall
Mar. 15 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
Mar. 16 – Washington, DC @ U Street Music Hall
Mar. 17 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
Mar. 18 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
Mar. 19 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
Mar. 28 – Dublin, IE @ Whelans
Mar. 29 – London, UK @ Oval Space
Mar. 30 – Leeds, UK @ The Brudenell Social Club
Mar. 31 – Manchester, UK @ Band on the Wall
Apr. 1 – Glasgow, UK @ St. Luke’s Church
Apr. 3 – Stockholm, SE @ Vasateatern
Apr. 4 – Uppsala, SE @ Uppsala Konsert & Kongress
Apr. 5 – Malmo, SE @ KB
Apr 6 – Copenhagen, DK @ Studie 2
Apr. 7 – Orebro, SE @ Orebro Concert Hall
Apr. 8 – Gothenburg, SE @ Pustervik
Apr. 9 – Oslo, NO @ John Dee