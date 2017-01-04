New Music: Jens Lekman – “What’s That Perfume That You Wear?”

Sad Swede songwriter Jens Lekman has announced Life Will See You Now, his first new record since 2012’s I Know What Love Isn’t. It’s out February 17 via Secretly Canadian. The announcement is accompanied by lead single “What’s That Perfume That You Wear?,” which originally appeared on the 2014 WWJD mixtape. Featuring a sample of the steel pans on Ralph MacDonald’s “The Path,” the song is broadly forlorn and heartbreakingly specific—lyrics about empty shampoo bottles collected from hotels backed by a sweeping orchestra and a surprisingly upbeat rhythm. Listen below, and find his upcoming tour dates.

Update, January 5: “What’s That Perfume You Wear” now has a whimsical, flower- and fragrance-filled new music video. Watch it below.

Life Will See You Now:

1. To Know Your Mission

2. Evening Prayer

3. Hotwire The Ferris Wheel

4. What’s That Perfume That You Wear?

5. Our First Fight

6. Wedding in Finistère

7. How We Met, The Long Version

8. How Can I Tell Him

9. Postcard #17

10. Dandelion Seed

Jens Lekman 2017 tour dates:

Feb 23 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall (Downstairs)

Feb 24 – Austin, TX @ The Mohawk

Feb 25 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

Feb 27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

Feb 28 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

Mar. 3 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

Mar. 5 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos

Mar. 8 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Cafe

Mar. 9 – Chicago, IL @ Metro

Mar. 10 – Columbus, OH @ Wexner Center for the Arts

Mar. 11 – Detroit, MI @ Magic Stick

Mar. 13 @ Toronto, ON @ The Great Hall

Mar. 15 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

Mar. 16 – Washington, DC @ U Street Music Hall

Mar. 17 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

Mar. 18 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

Mar. 19 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

Mar. 28 – Dublin, IE @ Whelans

Mar. 29 – London, UK @ Oval Space

Mar. 30 – Leeds, UK @ The Brudenell Social Club

Mar. 31 – Manchester, UK @ Band on the Wall

Apr. 1 – Glasgow, UK @ St. Luke’s Church

Apr. 3 – Stockholm, SE @ Vasateatern

Apr. 4 – Uppsala, SE @ Uppsala Konsert & Kongress

Apr. 5 – Malmo, SE @ KB

Apr 6 – Copenhagen, DK @ Studie 2

Apr. 7 – Orebro, SE @ Orebro Concert Hall

Apr. 8 – Gothenburg, SE @ Pustervik

Apr. 9 – Oslo, NO @ John Dee