New Music: Hurray for the Riff Raff – “Hungry Ghost”

Hurray for the Riff Raff, the folk-rock outlet of New Orleans-based singer-songwriter Alynda Lee Segarra, is preparing the release of her new album, The Navigator. Today’s single, “Hungry Ghost,” sets aside the rootsy sound of 2014’s Small Town Heroes in favor of blues-inflected rock and a declaration of independence: “I’ve been a lonely girl / But I’m ready for the world.”

The video, directed by Sarrah Danziger, features Segarra presiding over a dance floor filled with colorfully attired young revelers. In a statement to the Fader, Segarra connected her song to the significance of queer-friendly parties and DIY spaces, especially in light of recent tragedies in Oakland and Orlando:

“Hungry Ghost” captures the beauty of safe and queer DIY venues and parties. These sanctuaries will only become more important in these grave and uncertain times. Queerness is the future of our country and we, the future generation, are aiming for the freedom of gender fluidity and intersectional justice for all people. As artists and freethinkers we must care for each other and hold these safe spaces close to us. With those we lost in Oakland and Orlando in our hearts, this video is a love letter to all the queer people who are putting on intentional events that promote nights of safety, unity and freedom. Keep up the good work.

The Navigator is out March 10 from ATO Records. Watch the new video for “Hungry Ghost” below, and revisit Hurray for the Riff Raff’s first single “Rican Beach.”